CCTV footage recorded at around 8.40pm on Friday, February 23, shows, people in the area have claimed, a group which has been vandalising vehicles in Ashvale, Tredegar.

One car's 'wing mirror was kicked' leaving it broken and hanging off, while another car 'was scratched from boot to bonnet.'

One victim, who wished to stay anonymous, said: "This group is terrorising this area. I know about two cars, mine and one in the street above.

"My friend's car was scratched from boot to bonnet, leaving the whole side scratched.

"My car wing mirror has been kicked out and left broken hanging.

"They went to the shop after where they caused trouble again."

Gwent Police is investigating the criminal damage report and is appealing for anyone with information to get in contact including those with CCTV footage.

The force received a report of the damage caused the following day, Saturday February 24, at around 10.15am.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re investigating a report of criminal damage after a group of unknown people reportedly caused damage to a car on Ashvale, Tredegar, at around 10.15am on Saturday, February 24.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2400063363, or send us a direct message on social media.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."