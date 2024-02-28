The Lamb in Bridge Street, will welcome customers back under new management on Friday March 1 at midday.

The legendary pub, which is a Grade-II listed building, was put up for sale in March 2023 after "rising costs impacted trade".

The Lamb will reopen on Friday March 1 at 12pm (Image: Vlada)

Now new owner, Vladyslava Krapyvka, who came to Newport under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, is hoping to offer guests "locally made craft beers and spirits", as well as cocktail-making sessions later in the year.

"I believe that Newport was a great city and somewhat lost its way," she said. "I have seen that Newport Market brings a new set of people to the city, and the food festivals bring out the best in the city.

Vladyslava Krapyvka (Image: Supplied)

"I feel that offering something different, local and crafty will be successful.

“We are going to create a warm, welcoming environment supporting local breweries, with an experience that is affordable, but accessible for everyone."

Outside The Lamb (Image: Newsquest)

She continued: “We want to offer locally made craft beers and spirits, we have worked with a local distillery to come up with our own range of house spirits of gin, vodka and rums, eventually we would like to offer our spirits as merchandise.

“We are also opening up an events space where customers will be able to book into the Lamb for a spirit tasting, wine tasting, beer tasting, cocktail making and even a make your own rum or gin experience."

The Lamb in Bridge Street is set to welcome customers back (Image: Newsquest)

The Lamb has undergone a £25,000 refurbishment, and will re-open with live music at midday on Friday, March 1. All pints will be £1 off to celebrate St David's Day.

Beer tokens will also be given on Saturday, March 2, with a value of £1 each.