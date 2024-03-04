The A465 westbound will be closed from 9pm on Monday, March 11, to 6am the following day while the road is resurfaced.

The closure will be in place between Brynmawr and Glanbaiden roundabouts.

The eastbound carriageway will remain fully operational, but the council has stressed the works are weather-dependent.

The Heads of the Valleys Road will be closed near Gilwern and Sail Yard, affecting travel from Abergavenny to Brymawr.

In place of the usual eight-mile trip to Brynmawr, traffic will be diverted the long way around for a 27-mile diversion route via Llanover and Pontypool.

Monmouthshire County Council said: “Costain (A465 HoV – Section 2 Dualling) are proposing a full A465 westbound road closure during a night shift (9pm-6am) on Monday, March 11, between Brynmawr Roundabout and Glanbaiden Roundabout.

“The closure is required because we have some resurfacing works that have to be carried out over the full width carriageway width.

“As previous, access for Westbound traffic from Brynmawr Roundabout will be maintained and the eastbound carriageway will be fully open.

“Please note, works are weather dependant and may be subject to cancellation.”