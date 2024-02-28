Live

Road reopened after crash on Heol Pwllypant in Caerphilly

Emergency
Traffic
Caerphilly
By Sam Portillo

  • Collision on Heol Pwllypant involved one car.
  • One man has been taken to hospital as a "precaution".
  • Gwent Police have reopened the road.

