AA has revealed a list of the latest 3 and 4 Rosette restaurants as part of it spring update in what they labelled "recognition of culinary excellence".

Talking about the latest update, AA said: "In recognition of culinary excellence and dedication to ensure consistent quality of the highest order, we're pleased to announce the latest multi-rosette-winning restaurants.

"The long-established AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence celebrate successful cooking at different levels across the UK.

"Awarded by the AA's team of inspectors with their wealth of experience in assessing quality, receiving this award is a significant achievement in this industry and beyond."

There were 17 restaurants from across the country revealed as part of the spring update including Thomas by Tom Simmons in Cardiff.

Thomas by Tom Simmons named new 3 AA Rosette restaurant

Thomas by Thomas Simmons - located in Pontcanna, Cardiff - was revealed as one of the latest additions to the list of 3 AA Rosette restaurants in the spring update.

The Cardiff-based restaurant was described as "smart, seasonal modern British cooking with plenty of local Welsh produce" by the AA inspector.

The inspector added: "Influenced by British and French cuisine and inspired by a life lived in Pembrokeshire, Tom Simmons’ love and respect for homegrown Welsh ingredients is the inspiration behind his restaurant.

"An elegant and precise dish of citrus cured salmon is simple, but highly successful, followed perhaps by Cornish brill with leek fondue and a sublime smoked butter sauce.

"Dessert is just as impressive, a silky-smooth peanut butter parfait with spot-on banana ice cream.

"Decorated in dark greens, cream and natural wood tones, the restaurant is stylish and full of character. Service is polished, friendly and attentive throughout."

Visitors to the restaurant seem to agree with the high praise of Tom Simmons' restaurant with it boasting a 4.5 rating (out of 5) from 231 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Reviewers on Tripadvisor have described Thomas by Tom Simmons as "simply exquisite", "Top flight cuisine" and "the best meal we've had".

One diner commented: "Been wanting to try here for a while……it was worth the wait! We arrived late Wednesday lunch and were pleased we were able to get a table at the end of service.

"Great lunch, beautifully cooked, presented and served. Better than some of the Michelin restaurants we have tried. We can’t wait to come back to try the taster menu ( ps the truffle mash was exceptional ! )."

To find out more about the restaurant or to book a table visit the Thomas by Tom Simmons website.