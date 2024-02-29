The meeting room where RWAS was formed 120 years ago hosted members and guests as they celebrated the organisation's evolution as host of one of Europe's largest agricultural shows.

Fay Jones MP for Brecon and Radnorshire sponsored the event, celebrating the Society’s impact on Welsh agriculture and rural life.

Ms Jones said: "This is an incredible milestone in the Society’s history, and as we look to the future, I could not think of a better time to be talking about the importance of Welsh agriculture and everything the Society does for Welsh rural life."

National Library of Wales Director, Rhian Gibson added that the library is "very proud of its partnership with the RWAS."

Society officials reflected on their continued mission. Chief executive Aled Rhys Jones emphasised that the RWAS acts as a "constant champion of Welsh farming whilst celebrating our unique culture and heritage."