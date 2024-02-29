Craig Maxwell is 13 days into his 26-day challenge - and is more than two-thirds of the way to his target of raising £1 million for the Maxwell Family Fund, which works with Velindre Cancer Care, to enhance, improve and develop the cancer pathway.

Mr Maxwell has completed more than 350 miles, starting from the North Wales coast, and making his way around Anglesey, the Llyn Peninsula and down the Ceredigon coast.

He is due to arrive in Rhossili on Wednesday, March 6, for his final walk through South Wales.

Craig Maxwell and friends enjoy walk of Wales Coastal Path. Picture: Supplied (Image: supplied)So far, several Welsh celebrities, including TV presenter Gethin Jones and former Welsh rugby players Josh Navidi and Ryan Jones have joined the walk.

Mr Maxwell said: “It has been amazing so far. The different people joining each day have lifted me. The rain on some days has been hard and I’ve got some epic blisters, but apart from that I’m feeling good.

Craig Maxwell is halfway through Wales coastal path walk to raise £1M for cancer. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)“I’ve been overwhelmed that more than 550 walkers have signed up to join me and that we’ve already raised over £700,000 it takes my breath away.”

More than 500 walkers have participated in the challenge to cover 780 miles of the coast path. This represents the 78 days it took Mr Maxwell to receive his diagnosis after discovering his tumour.

The remaining 870 miles of the coastal path will be cycled, with the entire challenge to be completed in 26 days in line with the QuicDNA project.

The project aims to reduce the diagnosis period for lung cancer patients to a maximum of 26 days using genomics research.

Craig Maxwell is midway through walk of Wales coastal Path as he completes North Wales walk. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of his ongoing treatments, Mr Maxwell has been joined by a different Welsh celebrity every day of the walk.

Regardless of his ability to walk, he will have a representative to take on the challenge.

He added: “I have been lucky to meet people along the way who are going through similar experiences to myself, or their families are going through similar experiences, and I’ve found that emotional, yet inspiring to hear their stories.

A rugby match ball is being relayed the entire distance of the challenge, symbolising Wales’ collective fight against cancer. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)“It has spurred me on to keep pushing so that we can create a better future for others going forward. Thanks again to everyone for their support.”

Celebrities that will be walking in the second half of the challenge include former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss and former Welsh rugby captain Sam Warburton.

A rugby match ball is being relayed the entire distance of the challenge, symbolising Wales’ collective fight against cancer which will finish at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, March 10.

Wales will welcome France to Cardiff in the fourth round of the Guinness Six Nations, Mr Maxwell, accompanied by his children Isla and Zach will carry the match ball onto the pitch ahead of the 3pm kick-off.