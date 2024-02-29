The agreement will see Veezu facilitating 'safe, reliable and convenient' travel for fans to and from the Rodney Parade Stadium on match days.

Veezu's regional operations director, Jack Price, described the partnership as a means to enhance the matchday experience while supporting local clubs and investing in the community.

Dragons RFC's commercial executive, David Watts, said: "This new partnership will be of real benefit to visitors to Rodney Parade" and underlined Dragons RFC's focus on environmental impact.

Similarly, Newport County's media manager, Louis Cartwright-Walls, stated that partnering with Veezu should bring great benefits to fans while strengthening community ties, saying: "Being a local team, community is very important to us so it's a joy to see Veezu sharing those values and connecting with the community through their ongoing support."