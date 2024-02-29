So far, the Council has bought and refurbished 17 homes through funding from the Welsh Government's Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme.

The initiative is in response to a 'significant' increase in homelessness.

In addition, the funds have been used to update four council properties.

Councillor Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing, stated the current housing and cost of living crises put significant pressure on the council's resources and available temporary accommodation.

Over £1 million of Council funds have been combined with £3 million of Welsh Government funding to enable the purchases.

Councillor Cook expressed hopes to secure more funding to expand the effective initiative. He said: "We hope to be able to access funding again in the future to acquire more homes to help tackle homelessness".