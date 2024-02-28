All three nations have recorded a steady rise in recent years in the percentage of people not seen within four hours, including a steep jump since the Covid-19 pandemic.

But levels were higher in Wales than England and Scotland in every month from January 2013 to August 2022 and then three of the 13 months to September 2023, with England taking the top spot on the other occasions.

The figures have been published in a report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which makes comparisons for the first time between certain types of health data across the country.

Waiting times at A&E departments represent an area where comparisons can be made between England, Wales and Scotland, because the data is collected in broadly the same way, the ONS said.

The report shows that all three nations have seen a general upward trend in the proportion of A&E attendances waiting longer than four hours, with Wales rising from 15.6 per cent in January 2013 to a peak of 45.8 per cent in December 2022, before falling to 40.5 per cent in September 2023.

England started at a lower point than Wales, at just 8.1 per cent of A&E attendances in January 2013, but recorded a higher peak in December 2022 of 50.4 per cent, before dropping to 42.4 per cent in September 2023.

The figures for Scotland run from 11.7 per cent in January 2013 to a peak of 41.7 per cent in December 2022, with 33.5 per cent for September 2023.

Scotland has typically recorded a lower proportion of people waiting more than four hours in A&E departments than England and Wales across much of the period.

The data covers attendances at A&E departments providing 24-hour consultant-led services, which are equipped for the treatment of serious and life-threatening injuries.

These are called Type 1 Departments in England, Emergency Departments in Scotland and Major Emergency Departments in Wales.

Health services operating in the three nations all follow policy guidance that states every effort should be made to transfer or admit patients, who require a period of observation, assessment, or recovery, to suitable facilities where available – at which point the waiting time “clock” stops.

No such policy exists in Northern Ireland.

Becky Tinsley, a deputy director at the ONS, said the report was intended to “make it easier to understand health data from across the UK” and help create “a joined-up statistical picture”.

She added: “This doesn’t mean that we’re developing a one-size-fits-all approach to data across the four nations.

“We understand that there are differences in policy, infrastructure and processes which may impact data collection and our ability to make comparisons.

“There are also other factors that are important to consider, like differences in the age of each of the countries’ populations, which impact people’s health and result in different demands on the health service.

“By considering this wider context, we can better understand the differences and similarities in statistical outputs across the nations, and the areas they describe.”