Cradled in the tranquil beauty of the Usk countryside, Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa prides itself in providing a ‘truly Welsh experience' and have hired Steve White as their new head chef.

Mr White, who has 30 years hospitality experience, is going back to his roots having worked at the hotel over 20 years ago.

Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa (Image: Google Maps)

Mr White said: "I am looking forward to what I can bring to the hotel and can’t wait to cater for the first wedding. My new everyday menu includes dishes from around the world."

Cwrt Bleddyn's General Manager Rafal Kwinta hopes Mr White can help the hotel achieve their 'new vision of leisure and casual dining.’

Steve White and Cwrt Bleddyn's General Manager Rafal Kwinta (Image: Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa)

Mr Kwinta said: "I had a pleasure to work with Steve White last year for few months. I found his food original and with great spices.

"I am looking forward to having Steve in our team, to help us deliver our new vision of leisure and casual dining.

"Steve worked at the hotel 20 years ago as a chef and is now delighted to be back as head chef with over 30 years of hospitality experience."

Cwrt Bleddyn also has a new menu which includes a range of mouth-watering tapas dishes, pizzas, main meals and desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The hotel's beautiful grounds (Image: Google Maps)

In December 2023 Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa celebrated a five-hygiene rating after standards were found to be very good.

The manor house is located in a building dating back to 1610 and the hotel has even retained some of the vintage features in their 46 bedrooms with modern facilities.

Set amidst 50 acres of landscaped grounds guests can sit back and enjoy access to the gym, pool, sauna, jacuzzi and an ‘inclusive’ breakfast.

As a Mother's Day treat the hotel is offering a 'Sumptuous Lunch and Traditional Afternoon Tea' for you to treat your mums.