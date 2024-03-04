Matt Davies, who has lived in the Thornhill council estate in Cwmbran for almost 20 years, has been voicing concerns about proposed plans for a set of 13 new wind turbines on Mynydd-Maen.

Mr Davies, a keen runner, says part of the appeal of living in Thornhill has been the proximity to nature.

Matt Davies is concerned about the impact the proposed windfarm will have on the natural beauty of Mynydd-Maen. (Image: Matt Davies)

He said: “I have run Mynydd-Maen and the local surrounding lanes for years. It is ideal and so quick to access. I've loved having nature on tap just up the road.

“I love that feeling of being in the country, living on the side of a mountain and yet still being able to access the town within a few minutes.”

Two consultations have already been held on the plans, with a third - set end on Friday, March 15 - currently in progress.

But Mr Davies said the first he heard of the plans for the wind farm were through a flyer he received in December 2023.

Mynydd-Maen could become a windfarm if proposals are accepted (Image: Matt Davies)Areas that could be affected by the wind farm if the proposals are approved include Cwmbran, Griffithstown, Pontypool, Pantygasseg, Hafodyrynys, Newbridge and Risca.

Project manager at developers RES, Chris Jackson said: “We thank the local communities for their feedback during the development of our proposal and we encourage interested parties to view and provide their comments on the draft planning application for Mynydd Maen Wind Farm.

“The project, which lies within a Welsh Government Pre-Assessed Area for Wind Farms, has been sensitively designed to reduce potential effects on local properties, sensitive habitats, and the road network. All comments will be considered before an application is made to PEDW in due course.”

RES claims the windfarm would be able to generate clean, low-cost renewable energy for around 55,000 homes a year. Mr Davies is one of many residents who are worried that the creation of a windfarm could blight the landscape of Mynydd-Maen. (Image: Matt Davies)

Mr Davies says he is not opposed to the wind farm or turbines in general, rather than he disagreed with the proposed location, saying industrial areas, such as near the River Severn, the Oldbury power station and Avonmouth Docklands would be more appropriate.

He said: “I know alternate sources of energy need to be explored, but incorrect locations for onshore projects of this size needs to be stopped.

“Welsh landscape is known throughout the world for having picturesque mountains and rolling hills. Now the views are now blighted with these huge white wind turbines, which I think is totally out of harmony with nature.”

Mr Davies has set up an online petition calling for a halt to the plans, which can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/2s3rydeu

To view or take part in the consultation, visit mynyddmaen-windfarm.co.uk/