Ireland and Scotland have days dedicated to their patron saints, St Patricks and St Andrews. So should the Welsh have a day dedicated to St David? The Argus put up a Facebook post to see what our great readers think of this question, and here's what you said.

Some Facebook users said the Welsh deserve a bank holiday because “why should us great Welsh people be treated differently” while some remember the half days they had from school in the 1970s.

Daffodils, leeks and dragons are symbolic of Welsh culture, find out why. (Image: Newsquest)

Another person said “Why be the same as all the rest. We don’t need a day off!”

Argus readers on Facebook also said that bank holidays have been abused by companies and “it's nicer to embrace the celebrations in the way we do”.

This topic clearly divided a lot of people.

A teacher at Ysgol Bryn Onnen, a Welsh primary school in Pontypool, said St David’s Day is one of the days within the Welsh calendar where children are immersed in learning more about the Welsh culture.

Children celebrating St David's Day. (Image: File)

Kirsty Rome, 31, said: “I believe St David's Day should not be a bank holiday as the traditions of dressing up as Welsh ladies and rugby players, eating Welsh cakes and Bara Brith and singing our national anthem with pride will be lost on a day off school.”

However, Ms Rome mentioned that the nation of Wales needs to do more to celebrate the significance of the day, especially in English-medium schools and work places across Wales.

Kirsty Rome, a teacher from a Welsh-medium school, believes a day of for St David's Day means children won't be immersed in proud Welsh traditions like singing the national anthem, dressing up or eating Welsh food like bara brith. (Image: Kirsty Rome)

She added: “It would be lovely to hear of settings offering Welsh theme bake off competitions, mini Welsh lessons, wear red to work or playing Welsh music in classes and offices as a gentle nod to our beautiful heritage and traditions!”

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East, said: “Wales, along with England, has the fewest number of Bank Holidays in Western Europe. Our eight bank holiday days a year pale in comparison with the 14 that workers in Malta get.

“A Bank Holiday on St David’s Day would go some way to readdressing that imbalance and it would give us the opportunity, as a nation, to celebrate our unique culture and history.”

MS Owen Griffiths said a bank holiday would give us the opportunity, as a nation, to celebrate our unique culture and history.” (Image: File)

MS Owen Griffiths also added: “As things stand, we need permission from Westminster for an official Bank holiday for St David’s Day.

“Requests have been made repeatedly by Plaid Cymru over the last few decades for day off to allow a national celebration on the day of our patron saint but these calls have been rebuffed at every turn.

“Our requests are reasonable. People in Northern Ireland have a Bank Holiday for St Patrick’s Day. Scotland also has a bank holiday to celebrate St Andrew."

Welsh cakes along with bara brith and cawl, are some of the things eaten on St David's Day. (Image: File)

Do you know why the national symbols of Wales are the dragon, leeks and daffodils?

Monmouth MP David TC Davies agreed with Ms Rome and said his three children went to state schools in Monmouthshire and if they had not been in school celebrating this “wonderful part of Welsh culture and enjoying the language and the dancing, there might have been a tendency to flop down on a sofa”.

Monmouth MP David TC Davies said if children aren't in school celebrating this wonderful part of Welsh culture and enjoying the language and the dancing, there might have been a tendency to flop down on a sofa”. (Image: Newsquest)

MP Davies added: “The idea of making St David’s Day a bank holiday in Wales is not government policy at the moment. It isn’t something I feel strongly about either way and on balance, I am happy with things as they are. I actually think there are some advantages to not having a bank holiday.”

