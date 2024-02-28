Opposition has been growing against proposals for a Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) which would mean farmers have to dedicate a fifth of their land to tree planting and wildlife habitat in order to get government funds.

The plans would replace EU subsidies and come into effect next year. A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said they expect changes to be made following an analysis of consultation responses.

'We will not be mooooved' sign (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

NFU Cymru, which organised the protest along with the Farmers Union of Wales, said the scheme could result in 5,500 jobs losses on Welsh farms.

Aled Jones, president of NFU Cymru, said farmers were facing “numerous and significant pressures” including bovine TB and water quality regulations.

“The cumulative effect of all of these issues is putting a huge amount of strain on farming businesses and their families,” he said.

South Wales Police urged protesters not to bring their tractors to the event and designated a parking area for agricultural vehicles on the A4232.

Protesters then walked to the Cardiff Bay waterfront where they heard from ex-rugby referee Nigel Owens and farming representatives.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said the government should suspend the introduction of the scheme.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, said farmers were “sending a message that enough is enough”.

“The Sustainable Farming Scheme will have a devastating impact on our farming communities and farmers are rightly not prepared to take it lying down.”

‘Keep Welsh farmers farming’

Bracing for the biggest protest in Senedd history, first minister Mark Drakeford and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths issued a last-gasp statement yesterday, February 27, setting out “potential next steps”.

They said they would ensure the subsidy scheme improved the economic resilience of farms factoring in woodland and habitat quotas.

First minister Mark Drakeford and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths issued a last-gasp statement to ease tensions before the protest (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

The joint statement said: “Farming – and agriculture more widely – plays an important role in Welsh life. It is part of our economy, identity and culture.

“The Welsh Government is committed to supporting a successful future for Welsh farming. We want to keep Welsh farmers farming, as we tackle the climate and nature emergency.”

Two weeks after the SFS consultation closes on Thursday, March 7, either economy minister Vaughan Gething or education minister Jeremy Miles will take over from Mr Drakeford as first minister.