SASHA VAUGHAN, 22, of Station Street, Pentwyn-mawr, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Newbridge Road, Blackwood on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT SMITH, 28, of Shepherd's Hill Caravan Site, Lower Race, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Rockhill Road on February 3.

He has to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SAMUEL O'CONNOR, 25, of Gladstone Terrace, Varteg, Pontypool was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Lyne Road, Newport on September 21, 2023.

He must pay £901 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DERI CLIBERY, 27, of Lewis Close, Garndiffaith, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months and must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in the blood on Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran on October 9, 2023.

LIAM REES, 27, of Treowen Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Cwm Lane, Newport on September 27, 2023.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALYSON SUSAN MYLES, 48, of Elmhurst Close, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BEN DIGHTON, 35, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on Queensway on October 15, 2023.

He must complete a 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £200 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

NATASHA PACKER, 40, of Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow was fined £123 after she admitted making an indecent telephone call to the James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough on November 5, 2023.

She must pay £85 costs.

LINDSEY MORGAN, 35, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on New Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool on July 20, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALISON PREECE, 57, of Cartwright Green, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 20, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HARAN KAILASAPATHI, 44, of Salway Avenue, Britannia, Pengam, near Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA LANCE, 43, of King Street, Tredegar must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 22, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JON PAUL MANSHIP, 42, of Garden Suburbs, Pontywaun, Caerphilly must pay £274 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS JACOB TAYLOR, 32, of Piercefield Terrace, St Arvans, Chepstow must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy, Monmouthshire on July 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DARREN SAVAGE, 48, of King Street, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN SLARK, 46, of Rugged Field, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen on July 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HERBERT THOMAS STEPHENS, 61, of Old Road, Pen-y-cae-mawr, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN EDWARDS, 41, of Islwyn Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on February 4.