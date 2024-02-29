Twenty-one dogs were seized by Gwent Police back in 2020, with some of those rescued found in poor health and were kept in inappropriate conditions. Another two were found at another property and were also in poor health.

The warrant formed part of Operation Earth - led by RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit - which revealed £300,000 worth of dogs advertised - with dogs and puppies being sold to members of the public under false pretences.

The case concluded on Wednesday, February 21, with six men imprisoned and disqualified from keeping dogs for 15 years. Five women also received community orders and were disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years.

The six men previously pleaded guilty to a fraud charge - and all 11 pleaded guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Dottie, Stella and Penelope were among the dogs rescued in this case and have now found their forever homes.

Dottie has been adopted by Gwent Police officer Bianca Robson-Mallet, who carried out the warrant (Image: RSPCA Cymru)Cockapoo crossbreed Dottie has been rehomed by Gwent police officer Bianca Robson-Mallet, who was the officer in charge of the warrant, and also executed it on the day.

She said: “This was my first animal welfare warrant I had done within my policing career and I had a massive interest in seeing it through because of my love towards animals.

“I had taken an interest in what happened to the dogs once seized and what the rehoming process would be.

"When I was told it was as simple as being able to apply via fostering first and then a chance of adoption I jumped at it knowing I could give one of the dogs rescued a good home.”

Penelope has been officially adopted by Ann Hawkins, who fostered her for two years (Image: RSPCA Cymru)Chihuahua Penelope was found in a cupboard in a caravan on the day of her rescue.

Scared and frightened she came into the care of the RSPCA. Rescuers noted she was “nervous” but in a “reasonable body condition”.

She was initially fostered for two years by Ann Hawkins - who has now officially become her owner.

Ms Hawkins said: “Penelope is such a sweet little girl. She lives with two small other dogs, both rescued from the RSPCA. One is a boy chihuahua named Pepe and we refer to him and Penelope as ‘two peas in a pod’ because they are inseparable.

“The other is a female imperial shih-tzu named Pia and they too enjoy each other's company. Penelope enjoys regular walks, playtime and finding a sunny spot to lay in.

"She loves cuddles and sleeps under the covers at bedtime. We are so lucky to share our lives with her. I hope we make her just as happy as she makes us!”

Stella is now in her forever home with former Gwent Police sergeant Kate Candy (Image: RSPCA Cymru)Stella was rehomed by former Gwent Police sergeant Kate Candy.

Jack Russell Terrier/pug Stella was found roaming the site when Gwent Police and the RSPCA attended.

Ms Candy said she immediately became one of the family.

She said: “Stella has settled in brilliantly with us and fits right in with our other dogs. She mostly just wants to be cuddled all the time!”

The other dogs in this case have been happily rehomed, or are currently with foster carers.