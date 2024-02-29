Bupa Dental Care Gaer in Gaer Road took the "very difficult decision" to close today, Thursday, February 29.

Patients of the practice received letters confirming the surgery’s closure around a month ago.

The news came as a shock to many as NHS dentists and dental practitioners are stretched with many unable to take on more patients for months or years at a time.

The Argus has obtained a copy of the letter which reads: "We’ve made this difficult decision as unfortunately we’re unable to offer patients the level of service they need."

A copy of the letter from Bupa Dental Care Gaer (Image: Anonymous)

Worried patient Brenda Robinson believes the surgery had failed in obtaining "alternative arrangements with other practices".

Ms Robinson said: "There will be one almighty queue to get into the Cardiff Road Dental surgery.

"There is another Bupa Dentist at the top of Forge Lane but it only has private patients. They would be the nearest dental practices for me.

"I went to the Gaer surgery to receive refunds from two appointments I had already made and paid deposits for April 2, 2024 and they have given me a number to ring to enquire about an alternative dental practice but it is the same as ringing 111 for advice on getting into a practice who takes NHS patients.

"Nothing has been done by Gaer BUPA surgery to obtain alternative arrangements with other practices for any of us patients."

Whilst Tracy Smith has been going to the surgery since she was a little girl.

Ms Smith said: "It's going to be really difficult now to find a dentist.

"I have been there since I was a child. Me, my children, and my grandchildren now have no dentist.

"I have emailed a few dentists but no one is taking patients on.

"Such a shame the Bupa Dental Care Gaer have been really good with me with all the anxiety I have going to the dentist."

Sharon Drury, regional operations director at Bupa Dental Care, said: “It was an extremely difficult decision to close the Newport Gaer practice.

"We have worked closely with NHS Wales for some time to explore ways to continue patient care, though sadly, despite our best efforts, this wasn’t possible.

"We hope our closure will allow new local providers to deliver the NHS contract and enable patients to receive the NHS dental care they need.”