AN APPEAL has been launched to find a man last seen in Gilwern yesterday morning.
Gwent Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Christopher Harris, who was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday, February 27, near Dan Y Bryn in Gilwern.
Mr Harris is described as around 6ft tall, with long dark hair in a ponytail and a beard, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with red joggers and red trainers.
Police believe Mr Harris may be in the Aberystwyth area, and have urged him to get in touch.
Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2400067157."
