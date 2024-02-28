Gwent Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 46-year-old Christopher Harris, who was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday, February 27, near Dan Y Bryn in Gilwern.

Mr Harris is described as around 6ft tall, with long dark hair in a ponytail and a beard, and was last seen wearing a black jacket with red joggers and red trainers.

Police believe Mr Harris may be in the Aberystwyth area, and have urged him to get in touch.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2400067157."