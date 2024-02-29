A MAN has appeared in court after being charged with animal cruelty by performing a sex act on a dog.
Jayden Bruton, 19, from Newport is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal by allegedly being “observed on a video clip masturbating a dog’s penis in front of others”.
The prosecution claims this happened in the city on August 16, 2023.
Bruton, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is due to appear back in the crown court on April 30 for another hearing.
A provisional trial date of June 27 was fixed by Judge Lucy Crowther.
Bruton was granted bail.
