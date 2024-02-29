Committed to supporting those living with the condition, the event organisers aim to help the charity inch closer to a cure.

In addition to raising more than £4m annually through their various events such as the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon, Run 4 Wales will be stepping up fundraising efforts specifically for the MND Association in the upcoming year.

This collaboration will start with a charity package for the sold-out half marathon, followed by more opportunities to support at the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K, Ogi Porthcawl 10K, and CDF 10K.

Further charity activities are slated throughout the year.

CEO Matt Newman, whose father passed away from MND in 2013, said: "I’m wholly supportive of the incredible work the MND Association does and hope our fundraising efforts can help make a difference to the charity."

MND Association's director of fundraising, Alan Gosschalk, expressed delight and anticipation for the activities planned.