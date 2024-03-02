Harry Ellor-Jones and Will King are among a group of six young people making the most of Bron Afon’s latest apprenticeship scheme.

Mr Ellor-Jones, aged 25 from Cwmbran has joined the Torfaen-based housing association's finance team for his apprenticeship.

He said: “I'm starting a Level 3 Business and Finance course soon, which is going to be invaluable for me. I will blend studying and getting real hands-on work experience that I can eventually integrate within my apprenticeship.”

Mr King's apprenticeship is in ICT.

The 18-year-old, who is also from Cwmbran, said: “The thing I love most about being an apprentice is the freedom to learn new things that interest me.

"Learning from mentors and being able to work with experienced colleagues has always been my favourite way to learn. It also helps me adapt to work environments more quickly.

"I have had work experience before but never in an office, so that is why I love being an apprentice at Bron Afon.”

The other four apprenticeships are in Bron Afon's plumbing, carpentry, electrical and tenant support teams. They are all getting mentoring and training from colleagues to give them a solid start to their chosen careers.

The scheme, which is being run in partnership with local training providers, gives apprentices the opportunity to learn on the job while developing specialist skills.

The length of each apprenticeship varies from 18 months to five years. For some of the apprentices, this is also their first experience of working for an organisation.

Mr Ellor-Jones added: ”What I love about being at Bron Afon is how it is such an accepting, supportive organisation.

“Everyone is so inclusive and welcoming and if I have any questions, they are more than happy to help. They are open to seeing your way of working and potential ideas.”

Alan Brunt, Bron Afon’s chief executive, said: “We believe in providing a great place to work where our teams feel connected and are supported to be their best. Our apprenticeship scheme plays an important role in achieving this.

“It is great to hear that our apprentices are learning so much from our expert colleagues and are settling in well.

“As an organisation, we too are benefitting from our apprentices’ fresh perspective and their ideas for improving ways of working.”