Jamie Baulch, 50, from Newport, who won a silver medal with the Great Britain team in the 4x400 relay at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, broke the law in Cardiff.

He was recorded speeding at 36mph in 30mph zone on the A470 on Northern Avenue in a Ford Fiesta.

The offence took place on June 29, 2023, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court was told.

Baulch, of Mallards Reach, Marshfield was fined £72 and ordered to pay a £28 surcharge.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Baulch grew up in Risca.