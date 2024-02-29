A RETIRED Olympic sprinter from Gwent has been caught speeding.
Jamie Baulch, 50, from Newport, who won a silver medal with the Great Britain team in the 4x400 relay at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, broke the law in Cardiff.
He was recorded speeding at 36mph in 30mph zone on the A470 on Northern Avenue in a Ford Fiesta.
The offence took place on June 29, 2023, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court was told.
MORE NEWS: Takeaway boss sentenced to community service over health and safety failings
Baulch, of Mallards Reach, Marshfield was fined £72 and ordered to pay a £28 surcharge.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Baulch grew up in Risca.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel