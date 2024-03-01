Today, the people of Wales will don Welsh shirts and traditional costume to celebrate that we are proud to be Welsh.

Saint David was the patron Saint of Wales in the 12th century and has been celebrated across the country for decades.

To celebrate this joyous day we have compiled a list of where to find the best and warm Welsh Cakes in Newport and the surrounding area.

Rouge Welsh Cake Co – Newport Market

Top of our list has to be The Rouge Welsh Cake Co. in Newport Market, and they are the only place in Newport to serve soft and warm Welsh cakes.

Joe Granville, owner of Rouge Welsh Cakes serves warm and unique Welsh Cakes at his Newport Market stall. Picture: Rouge Welsh Cakes (Image: Rouge Welsh Cakes)They serve delicious Welsh cakes with a twist, from traditional to Welsh cakes with Mini eggs in them.

The Welshcake Hut – Cwmbran

Located in the Cwmbran shopping centre, the Welsh Cake Hut is a food Stall that serves warm and fresh Welshcakes to order.

They are in the shopping centre on Fridays and Saturdays, and they can even deliver them locally.

Bakestones Cardiff – Cardiff Market

If you're willing to travel 20 minutes down the road by car for Welsh Cakes, then Bakestones in Cardiff Market is the place to go.

The stall can be found in the centre of the market and is a popular place to get warm and fresh Welsh cakes that are prepared in front of you.

Fabulous Welsh cakes – Cardiff Bay

Located at Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay, this store serves traditional Welsh food along with freshly made Welsh cakes made on a griddle.

Fabulous Welshcakes is located in Castle Arcade and at Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Google (Image: Google)

The buttery warm Welsh cakes can be made traditionally or with different flavours such as chocolate orange or even gluten-free.

The Welsh Cake Shop - Pontypridd

This stall located inside Pontypridd Market serves fresh traditional or different flavoured Welsh cakes.

The warm Welsh cakes are highly popular with visitors from afar to the market.