What I hadn’t realised before my visit was that the Cwmbran store is one of the oldest in the Tŷ Hafan chain of charity shops, opening in March 1997.

It is now one of the busiest in its network of 17 stores, and contributes to helping raise the one third of the charity’s annual £5.6 million running costs that comes from its shops.

More than 25 volunteers provide their time, effort and energy to make the Cwmbran store a success.

The volunteers range in age from 16 to 79 and one of its volunteers was recently awarded a long service award for 25 years. This is a remarkable achievement.

Tŷ Hafan was the brainchild of Suzanne Goodall, from Beddau.

In 1988 the newly-retired occupational therapist made it her mission to establish Wales’ first children’s hospice. After 11 years of intensive fundraising, of which the Cwmbran store was part, Tŷ Hafan opened its doors in 1999.

Today Tŷ Hafan is 25 years old. In that time, it has supported 1,051 very sick children.

It is currently supporting 352 children – some 61 from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The work of Tŷ Hafan in providing life-changing care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families is vital. No family should have to face the unimaginable loss of their child alone.

Tŷ Hafan doesn’t just exist in the bricks and mortar of the hospice, however. Some 365 families are currently receiving community or family support.

Its community services include hubs, community groups, events for siblings and parents, plus separate events for mums and dads.

It is clear from a recent report that the work of the hospice and its support services is needed now more than ever as the prevalence of children with life-limiting conditions in Wales has increased by almost 25 per cent in the 10 years from 2009 to 2019.

As a result, the work of its charity shops will continue to be needed, too.

So, if you do have time to pop in to the Cwmbran store to pick up a bargain or to volunteer to help, you will know your efforts are contributing to taking extraordinary care of incredibly sick children and their families.