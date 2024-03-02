If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Zeus is a bright and intelligent dog.

He is looking for a family who can continue to teach him new tricks and help him to settle back into home life.

Zeus would love a home with a secure garden.

He could live with children over the age of 14 who are confident with excitable dogs.

Zeus could live with the right dog at home but this isn’t essential. He cannot live with cats.

Our newest arrivals Colin (M), Edwina (F), Benedict (M) and Anthony (M) are four 13-week-old Beagle cross Whippet pups.

They are looking for homes where owners are prepared for a little whirlwind around the place.

The pups will be looking for owners who are around during the day who can help them with their basic training and learning to be left alone.

They can live with children providing interactions are monitored as those puppy teeth can be sharp!

Please note we will match applications to the puppy that best fits the home offered. Successful applicants will need to be willing to sign up to a positive based puppy training classes.

Little Waffle is currently in foster but is now ready to take the next step in her journey.

She is a shy girl but has adapted to life in the home very well.

Waffle is good when left home alone for a few hours and when her foster carers return its clear she’s just woken up from a nap.

Waffle is currently sharing her foster with the resident dog and gets on well with her but when out on walks she can be worried and vocal around other dogs.

Please note that Waffle has epilepsy but this is currently controlled by medication.

Perrie is looking for a patient home.

She is nervous of new people and displays this by barking towards them. Because of this Perrie is looking for an adult-only home who can gradually introduce her to new visitors to the home. Perrie is also uncomfortable in the presence of other dogs.

She is currently learning to walk wearing a muzzle which will need to be continued in her new home.

She cannot live with cats.

Perrie’s new family will need to be prepared to visit her multiple times at the rescue centre. However, rest assured this girl is worth the extra mile.

Mickey is a fantastic little dog who will make a lovely companion.

He came into our care as an unclaimed stray.

Mickey is a happy chap. He loves to have a run around with his pals and would really enjoy living with another dog.

Mickey has been comfortable with all people he has met, and we feel he would enjoy living with children, as long as he is given space when he needs it.

We aren't sure whether he has lived in a house before so house training may need starting from scratch.