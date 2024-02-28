Cally Fisher, 23, used to be based in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, where he was first caught in possession of cannabis by police last year.

Now living in the High Street of Ruardean in the Forest of Dean, he has pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with the intent to supply it, and to possessing "criminal property", namely £3,895 in cash.

He was caught by police in Ruardean on February 21, the court heard from prosecutor Thomas Wickstead.

After a hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court this month where he was defended by Mr Bassi, he was remanded in custody until his sentencing at Worcester Crown Court on March 14.

Magistrates ordered that a pre-sentence report should be prepared by the probation service before the next hearing.