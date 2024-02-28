Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called out to put out a fire which “completely destroyed” a vehicle in the car park in the Aldi in Brecon this afternoon (February 28).

According to the service, the Brecon crew who dealt with the fire found that vehicle was “well alight” when they got on the scene and required breathing apparatus and a jet hose put out the fire which left the vehicle irreparably damaged.

According to the crews at the scene no one was hurt in the incident.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.19pm on Wednesday, February 28, the Brecon crew was called to an incident at the Aldi Supermarket on Rich Way, Brecon.

“Crew members responded to one private motor vehicle that was well alight on their arrival.

“Crew members utilised two breathing apparatus sets, one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

“The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire. No casualties were reported.

“The crew left the scene at 12.50pm.”