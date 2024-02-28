Dyfed-Powys Police said that a driver is in critical condition after a crash on the A470 near Storey Arms yesterday evening.

The crash which occurred at 9.50pm on Tuesday, February 27, left the road closed for several hours, only re-opening at around 8am the following morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that the crash involved “a red Ford Fiesta and a blue Volvo estate” and the crash has left the driver of the Ford Fiesta with “life threatening injuries”.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A470 at Storey Arms at just before 9.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 27).

“The collision involved a red Ford Fiesta and a blue Volvo estate. The driver of the Fiesta has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

“The road was closed overnight, and reopened at 8am today.”

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, via Email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting the reference 414 of February 27.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.