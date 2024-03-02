International wildlife charity Born Free has revealed results of a survey revealing the dangerous wild animals kept privately (with a licence) in Britain in 2023.

The survey revealed there are over 2,700 dangerous wild animals living across the UK and Northern Ireland and there could be many more being kept without a licence.

Born Free revealed 187 private addresses across 126 local authorities hold licences to keep dangerous animals such as lions, tigers, crocodiles and venomous reptiles.

The dangerous wild animals living in South Wales

South Wales was among the areas that are home to dangerous wild animals in Britain.

The survey showed more than 200 dangerous wild animals lived in South Wales including the likes of wild boars and bison.

The dangerous wild animals living in south Wales, according to Born Free, are:

Monmouthshire

Ostrich: 9

Bison: 10

Bridgend

Wild Boar: 219

Swansea

Capuchin Monkey: 2

Carmarthenshire

Asian Elephant: 3

Other dangerous wildlife living in Wales include:

Denbighshire

Spider Monkey: 1

Bison: 30

Powys

Ostrich: 1

Other dangerous wild animals in Great Britain

Other dangerous wild animals that call Great Britain home, revealed by Born Free, include:

Tiger

Lion

King Cobra

Bactrian Camel

Caiman Crocodile

Grant's Zebra

Bobcat

American Alligator

Uracoan Rattlesnake

Red Kangaroo

Sharp Nosed Viper

Fat Tail Scorpion

Black Necked Spitting Cobra

Lynx

You can see all the dangerous wild animals living in Great Britain and where they are located via the Born Free website.