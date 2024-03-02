From Cheetahs and Cobras to Tigers and Elephants, there are a number of dangerous wild animals living in the UK and south Wales.
International wildlife charity Born Free has revealed results of a survey revealing the dangerous wild animals kept privately (with a licence) in Britain in 2023.
The survey revealed there are over 2,700 dangerous wild animals living across the UK and Northern Ireland and there could be many more being kept without a licence.
Born Free revealed 187 private addresses across 126 local authorities hold licences to keep dangerous animals such as lions, tigers, crocodiles and venomous reptiles.
In 2023, we found that over 2,700 dangerous wild animals were being kept privately, and legally, under licence in Great Britain under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976.— Born Free Foundation (@BornFreeFDN) February 28, 2024
This includes over 200 wild cats, 250 primates and 400 venomous snakes. More 👇https://t.co/tt1INMOTKu
The dangerous wild animals living in South Wales
South Wales was among the areas that are home to dangerous wild animals in Britain.
The survey showed more than 200 dangerous wild animals lived in South Wales including the likes of wild boars and bison.
The dangerous wild animals living in south Wales, according to Born Free, are:
Monmouthshire
- Ostrich: 9
- Bison: 10
Bridgend
- Wild Boar: 219
Swansea
- Capuchin Monkey: 2
Carmarthenshire
- Asian Elephant: 3
Other dangerous wildlife living in Wales include:
Denbighshire
- Spider Monkey: 1
- Bison: 30
Powys
- Ostrich: 1
Other dangerous wild animals in Great Britain
Other dangerous wild animals that call Great Britain home, revealed by Born Free, include:
- Tiger
- Lion
- King Cobra
- Bactrian Camel
- Caiman Crocodile
- Grant's Zebra
- Bobcat
- American Alligator
- Uracoan Rattlesnake
- Red Kangaroo
- Sharp Nosed Viper
- Fat Tail Scorpion
- Black Necked Spitting Cobra
- Lynx
You can see all the dangerous wild animals living in Great Britain and where they are located via the Born Free website.
