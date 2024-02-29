Live

Exit ramp closed on Newport M4 at J24 Coldra

Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The exit ramp to A48 Westbound is closed due to a collapsed manhole on M4 westbound at J24 Coldra.
  • The dedicated slip for the A48 has been closed for safety since Tuesday morning.
  • This is causing severe congestion between J24-J28.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos