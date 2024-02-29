- The exit ramp to A48 Westbound is closed due to a collapsed manhole on M4 westbound at J24 Coldra.
- The dedicated slip for the A48 has been closed for safety since Tuesday morning.
- This is causing severe congestion between J24-J28.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel