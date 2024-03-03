He has set a target of raising £1,500 and has already had donations of more than £900.

Shaun Chesney said: "My three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with type one diabetes in August 2023. As you can imagine, this has flipped my daughter's and family's lives upside down.

Maisie Chesney showing off her Omipod insulin pump

"It was such a shock to go through all the emotional heartbreak regarding what had happened.

"It was amazing to see the amount of progress that the research has given people thus far.

"However there is still a long way to go before we are able to say we have won this fight."

Shaun Chesney giving Maisie her insulin by injection before they had access to her pump

Shaun is 27 and lives with his wife, Eleanor, 28, and children Lucas, eight, and Maisie, three.

He said: "I am doing the Diabetes UK '62 miles in March' challenge.

"This consists of me running two miles a day everyday for the month of March.

Shaun Chesney on a training hike on Pen Y Fan

"I will also be doing the Welsh Three Peaks in 24 hours on Saturday, June 15.

"I am starting with Pen y Fan in the south, Cadair Idris in mid-Wales and then finishing it off with Snowdon in the north.

"The fundraiser is going great at the moment. I am looking to raise as much as I can for the charity. You can donate via www.justgiving.com/page/welsh-3-peaks-for-diabetes-uk."