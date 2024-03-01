The band, who achieved chart success with hits such as "Worried about Ray" and "Goodbye Mr A", have recently released their fifth studio album "Confidence" to critical acclaim.

The announcement was made by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: "The Hoosiers are a great addition to this night.

"Madness always present a brilliant live set and create an electric atmosphere so what better way to kick it off than with a crowd pleasing rock band."

Tickets for the July 18 concert are on sale now from the Depot Live website.

The Cardiff Castle gig is part of the summer series TK Maxx Presents Depot Live, also featuring performances from 14 acts including JLS, Rick Astley, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Smashing Pumpkins, IDLES, Manic Street Preachers and Avril Lavigne across the summer.