This initiative supports adults' learning or development.

The funding is part of Taith, an international learning exchange programme providing 'life-changing opportunities' for individuals in Wales.

The programme is open to organisations across the country in various educational settings.

Diverse Cymru - the Taith champion for adult education -were successful under the scheme last year and took several staff, volunteers and adult learners to Crete last summer.

The pathway supports travel for learning, working, or volunteering abroad and hosting international partners in Wales.

Organisations who assist disadvantaged or diverse communities are being urged to apply, with Diverse Cymru offering assistance such as project development support and guidance.

Its purpose is to enable disadvantages individuals in Wales to have global educational experiences.

For further details, contact Taith.Champions@diverse.cymru.