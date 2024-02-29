Ebbw Vale could wake up to a white St David’s Day with the snow set to start in the town at 4am tomorrow morning until 6pm in the evening.

The town has a 90% chance of seeing snow and the temperature will feel like sub zero throughout the day.

The Met Office is warning that areas across South Wales will see ‘heavy snow’ this evening that will be moving east.

People in Abertillery are also facing a white St David's Day with the town facing an 80% chance of snow between 5am tomorrow morning until 5pm in the afternoon.

Whilst, Abergavenny and Pontypool have a 70% chance of snow 6am-7am tomorrow morning.

Weatherman for BBC Wales, Derek Brockway, said he 'wouldn't be surprised if the Met Office issues a warning tomorrow.'

In tomorrow’s weather outlook a spokesperson for The Met Office said: “Rain and snow clearing northeast through the morning with drier conditions following.

“Bright spells and scattered heavy and wintry showers for the remainder of the day. Breezy and feeling cold.

“Maximum temperature 7 °C.”