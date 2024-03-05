Tap your physical contactless bank card to activate first time use on the yellow card readers on platforms or pay as you go gates at Cardiff Central and Newport. Look for the Pay as you go signage that'll lead you to the right gates at Cardiff Central and Newport, and the platform card readers at Pontyclun, and don’t forget to tap out at the end of every journey to avoid paying extra charges.

With daily and weekly price caps, you’ll never pay more than the applicable cap for the journey you’ve made. So, you can sit back, relax and enjoy your journey knowing you’re getting the best possible value.

To get started, simply register your card on the TfW app. Just open the app, click on the ‘pay as you go’ icon to add your contactless card details, then upload and confirm your details to start travelling. Or, if you prefer, you can travel as a guest.

For more information and terms and conditions, head to https://tfw.wales/pay-as-you-go.