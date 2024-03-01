Curtis Lewis, 26, stuck his fingers into PC Matthew Edwards’ eye outside the Hanbury Arms in Caerleon, Newport.

The ugly violence is captured on another police officer’s body worn video who uses PAVA spray on the defendant to stop him.

Curtis Lewis’ brother Jamie Lewis, 23, punched PC Edwards in the back of the head during the incident.

At Newport Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams told them: “Curtis Lewis, you gouged the officer’s eye repeatedly with your fingers highlighting the use of violence in the most cynical way.

“Jamie Lewis, your culpability is high because PC Edwards was vulnerable at the time dealing with your brother and you punched him in the back of the head.”

Curtis Lewis

The defendants’ father Adrian Lewis was with them at the time of the assaults.

Curtis Lewis, Oliphant Circle, Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jamie Lewis, of Comfrey Close, Newport admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

Curtis Lewis was jailed for 15 months.

After the period he had served on remand he was released from prison immediately.

Jamie Lewis was jailed for 18 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months.

He will have to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 19-day “Thinking Skills” programme.

The assaults occurred on the bank holiday Monday for the coronation of King Charles III on May 8, 2023.

The footage was released by the CPS.