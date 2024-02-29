The TV chef passed away on February 28 following a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his co-star Si King on social media.

Myers was best known for being one-half of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, The Hairy Bikers.

His co-star shared the news in a statement, writing: ” I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All… pic.twitter.com/xqX8V3ihxM — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) February 29, 2024

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Recently, fans have been able to watch the Bikers on the road again in the BBC show Hairy Bikers: Go West.

On Tuesday's programme, the partners were shown were shown sampling treats in Liverpool and Merseyside to try out the very best food on offer.

The pair discussed their "fond childhood memories" in the region during the fourth episode.

Walking along the prom in New Brighton, Dave said: "I once came to Liverpool to stay in a bed and breakfast for a week's holiday when I was a kid.

"It was funny because they took me on the ferry across the Mersey and when I came back, you know when you do your school diary, I was always pretentious, I put so mam and dad took me on a cruise.

"I said we went to New Brighton and they burst out laughing, I was really humiliated. Because I thought the New Brighton ferry was a cruise."

Si replied: "Well I mean it is, if you want to get to New Brighton that is.

Ahead of the new series, Si praised Dave for making the latest series special after finishing his cancer treatment.

He shared: "It's a series that we will always remember, not that we won’t remember others.

"We are very privileged to do what we do and I think this one was particularly special in general because of Dave’s health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does.

"Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy – and adds to why Dave and I will not forget it."