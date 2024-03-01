Despite 19 out of 22 Welsh local authorities declaring a climate emergency, and 14 having climate action plans, their efforts score an average of 31 per cent on the Climate Emergency UK’s 2021 scorecard, falling below the national average of 50 per cent.

They argue that a stronger, centralised approach is necessary to boost these results.

Jane Dodds MS, Welsh Liberal Democrats leader, said: "The Welsh Government’s net zero approach, whilst well-intended, lacks a clear framework for area-based climate action in Wales."

She highlighted the local authorities’ pivotal role, influencing a third of emissions in their areas, demands a unified strategy.

"By working together and establishing a coordinated national framework to guide local plans, we can make the first step in delivering a better tomorrow for us all."