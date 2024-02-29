Popular budget supermarket giant Aldi is bringing forward a planning application for a new food store on Mafon Road, Nelson, Treharris, CF46 6PE.

The proposals would see the existing Co-op replaced by a modern Aldi food store set further back from the road.

The proposals represent an investment of £7 million into the Nelson community and will see up to 40 new jobs created.

This food store would enable Aldi’s high-quality discount goods to become more easily accessible for a significant portion of Nelson residents, helping to cut emissions from travel to other stores.

The store would have the capacity for 115 car parking spaces, including eight parent-and child bays, eight accessible bays, and four EV charges with additional infrastructure installed for 20 more in the future.

All spaces will be free for 90 minutes and for those actively travelling to the site there is bicycle storage facilities and pedestrian walkways around the store providing safe access.

Commenting on the proposals Real Estate Director, Rob Jones, said:

“I am pleased to announce Aldi is bringing forward plans for a new store on Mafon Road, Nelson, Treharris. Aldi has long had an ambition to establish a food store in the region and is delighted to have found a suitable site.

“The new store will regenerate the site, which is currently occupied by the Co-op. Aldi understands the current Co-op is an important part of the community and intends to carry on playing an important role within the community.

"For that very reason, all existing Co-op staff members have been offered the opportunity to interview with Aldi.

“I would encourage all residents to get in touch with us through our website and tell us what you think.”

The new store will provide a high-quality, comfortable retail environment with appealing landscaping across the site.

To further ensure an excellent long-term appearance, Aldi only uses high-quality materials both inside and outside its building.

A public consultation launched Thursday 29th February 2024 and will run until 28th March 2024. Local residents can share their views in several ways:

• Via a virtual exhibition at https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/nelson/

• Via a freephone number on 0800 298 7040:

• Via email at feedback@consultation-online.co.uk or;

• Via post by writing to Aldi Stores Limited, c/o Cavendish Consulting, 55 Colmore Row, Birmingham, B3 2AA

Further information and ways to provide feedback can be found at the project website here or or by contacting the project team via freephone on 0800 298 7400 or by email at feedback@consultation-online.co.uk.