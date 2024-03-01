Owned by Hatip Aksoy and Ibrahim Aksoy, Grill and Bake were awarded this ‘amazing achievement’ at the twelfth British Kebab Awards, sponsored by Just Eat.

Ibrahim Aksoy and Mustafa Aksoy collected the award and thanked their customers for their ‘incredible support and love for their mouth-watering kebabs.’

Grill and Bake were crowned the Best Kebab House in Wales at the twelfth British Kebab Awards (Image: Fatma Nur Aksoy)

Ibrahim Aksoy's niece, Fatma Nur Aksoy, a member of Newport Youth Council, joined her cousin and uncle at the awards.

Hatip said: "I've been in this industry for 14 years. I have been working at Grill and Bake for 11 years.

"I love my job very much, I do this job with great pleasure. I think my effort paid off.

"I would like to thank everyone who supports Grill and Bake and everyone who deems us worthy of this award.

"It wasn't easy to get to this day, it is a very difficult job but I didn't give up."

Ibrahim, who has worked at Grill and Bake for 20 years, called the award an 'honour.'

Congratulations Grill and Bake (Image: Fatma Nur Aksoy)

Ibrahim said: "Together with my niece Fatma Nur Aksoy and nephew Mustafa Aksoy, I attended the British Kebab Awards 2024, where I was honoured to win the Best Kebab House in Wales award.

"With so many MPs, it was an elegant and impressive affair. I would like to thank everyone who has helped Grill & Bake win this prize.

"Above all, we want to keep our business expanding while maintaining our safety standards and preparing the best, most hygienic meals possible."

The awards ceremony, held at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on Tuesday, February 27, aims to celebrate winners who have ‘excelled in the kebab industry, showcasing the diverse and delectable offerings that have made a significant impact on the culinary landscape.’

Proud daughter Fatma said she is 'incredibly proud' of her dad.

Fatma said: "As a member in the Welsh Youth Parliament, I have always supported our business.

"Being present at our first British Kebab Awards ceremony and returning to Newport with our award—which, in my opinion, is truly deserved given the dedication and hard work of my father and uncle—was an incredible pleasure.

"Being the daughter of a man who has consistently worked hard and sweated to bring bread to the family makes me incredibly proud."

Congratulations Grill and Bake (Image: Fatma Nur Aksoy)

Leigh Phillipson, Director of Sales, Just Eat said: “We would like to congratulate all the winners and finalists of this year’s British Kebab Awards, which we’ve proudly supported for over a decade.

“Despite the multiple and complex challenges restaurant businesses face, these awards recognise the resilient individuals who ensure this pioneering industry continues to thrive.”

Nominations for the thirteenth British Kebab Awards are now open and will close on August 1, 205.

You can nominate your favourite kebab businesses, individuals, and establishments here.