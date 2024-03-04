A Newport legal firm is urging people to prioritise writing a will after reports that half of UK adults have no will in place.
Recent data from The Association of Lifetime Lawyers revealed 43 per cent of over-30s haven't written a will despite it being on their to-do list for more than one year.
10 per cent of adults in the UK said they had begun the process but never finished, while nearly a third confessed they didn't even start due to uncertainty about the process.
Afonwy Howell-Pryce, senior associate solicitor at Harding Evans Solicitors warned about the potential distress to bereaved families if the deceased's wishes are not legally documented.
Ms Howell-Pryce said: "We all know how important this type of life admin is, but the research shows just how hard people find it to get started.
"It doesn't need to take a long time to prepare or update your will, especially if you have an expert to guide you through the process. And it's time well spent, reducing the burden on your loved ones after your death, and reducing the risk of disputes that can be costly in time and money to resolve."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here