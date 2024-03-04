Recent data from The Association of Lifetime Lawyers revealed 43 per cent of over-30s haven't written a will despite it being on their to-do list for more than one year.

10 per cent of adults in the UK said they had begun the process but never finished, while nearly a third confessed they didn't even start due to uncertainty about the process.

Afonwy Howell-Pryce, senior associate solicitor at Harding Evans Solicitors warned about the potential distress to bereaved families if the deceased's wishes are not legally documented.

Ms Howell-Pryce said: "We all know how important this type of life admin is, but the research shows just how hard people find it to get started.

"It doesn't need to take a long time to prepare or update your will, especially if you have an expert to guide you through the process. And it's time well spent, reducing the burden on your loved ones after your death, and reducing the risk of disputes that can be costly in time and money to resolve."