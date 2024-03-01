Daryl Ryall, 35, from Newport had set out to “humiliate” his now former partner.

The defendant had grabbed her by the throat and demeaned her during their relationship, prosecutor Pamela Kaiga told Cardiff Crown Court.

He hit her once while he was driving a car.

The defendant, of Waltwood Road, Llanmartin pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling and/or coercive behaviour and two counts of assault by beating.

He had no previous convictions for any similar offences.

Jac Brown representing Ryall said that his client was remorseful for his actions and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told the defendant: “You have been unkind, you have been discourteous and you've been controlling.

“Your behaviour has simply been disgraceful.

“The only way I can properly describe it is that you are a bully.

“You have shown to be someone that is unsupportive and you have somebody that has exhibited behaviour that is entitled and self-centred.

“It was selfish and you have not at one stage considered the impact on other people.

“Your victim was particularly vulnerable having been in a previous relationship where she had suffered ongoing abuse.”

Recorder Owen-Casey added: “There are 221 pages of text messages. You said to her, ‘Look at what you’ve made me do.’

“That seems to be your general attitude to her.

“You maximised her fear and you intended to humiliate her at times.

“You have caused her significant psychological harm.”

Ryall was jailed for two years but that sentence was suspended for two years after the judge said there was the prospect of rehabilitating the defendant.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, attend a “Building Better Relationships” programme and complete a 29-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Ryall was made the subject of a five-year restraining order and must pay £220 costs and a £140 surcharge.