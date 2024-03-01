St David's Day takes place on March 1 every year and celebrates the patron saint of Wales.

St David was born in the year 500 and died on March 1, 589 and is "the greatest figure in the 6th century Welsh Age of Saints," according to Visit Wales.

"He travelled far and wide, and founded scores of religious communities across Wales and England," Visit Wales continues.

"St David's remains are buried in St Davids Cathedral, Pembrokeshire, where he had eventually settled and established a religious community.

"St David was canonised by Pope Callixtus in the 12th century, and we have celebrated St David’s Day ever since."

St David's Day is held on March 1 every year. (Image: PA)

If you are looking for something to do on Friday (March 1) or over the weekend to celebrate St David's Day, here is a list of the best events and activities to try in Newport and across South Wales.

Things to do for St David's Day 2024

Newport and Gwent

Visit a Cadw site

To celebrate St David’s Day the 16 CADW sites, that usually charge admission, offer free entry.

Sites include Cardiff's Castell Coch, Caerphilly Castle or Skenfrith Castle in Monmouthshire.

You can see a full list of Cadw sites via its website.

Newport Market

You could pay a visit to the Newport Markets on Friday (March 1) and celebrate St David's Day perusing through the local independent businesses.

Or perhaps you could enjoy a Welsh Cake from The Rogue Welsh Cake Company.

You can find more information about the Newport Market and the independent retailers via its website.

🌍 Hey world! This is your 2 week warning...



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 1 March is our national day, so get ready to celebrate with us by sharing #RandomActsOfWelshness!



🌼 https://t.co/AJQGm4eRrx#StDavidsDay | #DyddGŵylDewi pic.twitter.com/ZII00UY77d — This is Cymru Wales (@walesdotcom) February 16, 2024

Cardiff

National St David’s Day Parade

The annual St David's Day Parade will run again in 2024 taking place on Friday (March 1).

The event's website says: "This non-military parade is an opportunity for those who live in Wales, regardless of age, ethnic or social background, to join a dignified and imaginative

celebration of Welsh heritage and culture."

Assembly for the parade will be at the Boulevard de Nantes end of King Edward VII drive at 12pm with the parade set to start at around 12.30pm.

You can find out more about the parade and the full route via its website.

St David's Day Run

Where: Bute Park, Cardiff

When: Sunday, March 3

Entries have now closed for all categories.

But you can watch the 5km, 10km and half marathon events through the streets of Cardiff for free.

For more information visit the runABC website.

There are a range of things to do in Cardiff this St David's Day. (Image: PA)

Other things to do in Cardiff to celebrate St David's Day include:

Visit Cardiff Castle

Taste of Wales Afternoon Tea at Te Blas Cymru Y Prynahwn

Try a traditional Welsh meal

Visit the home of Welsh Rugby with a Principality Stadium tour

Visit the National Museum of Wales

Swansea

Croeso Festival

When: February 29 to March 3 (Thursday to Sunday)

Where: St David's Place, Swansea

For full details about the event head to the Visit Swansea Bay website.

Described as the "ultimate Welsh weekend" the Croeso festival in Swansea has plenty to offer for all ages to help you celebrate St David's Day.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The event includes:

Food and drink stalls

Cooking demonstrations

Live music

Street entertainers

Workshops

Art and crafts

St David’s Parade

Children’s activities

And more

There are a range of other activities taking place in Swansea for the occasion including the St David’s Day Feast at HQ Urban Kitchen.