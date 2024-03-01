Aeron Gingell, 20, from Newport is accused of trying to kill Robin Benger in the Caerleon area of the city on Saturday, January 20.

The defendant did not enter a plea.

His case was adjourned to March 5.

Gingell, of Lodge Road, Caerleon was remanded in custody after he appeared at Newport Crown Court.