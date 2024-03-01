A MAN has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.
Aeron Gingell, 20, from Newport is accused of trying to kill Robin Benger in the Caerleon area of the city on Saturday, January 20.
The defendant did not enter a plea.
His case was adjourned to March 5.
Gingell, of Lodge Road, Caerleon was remanded in custody after he appeared at Newport Crown Court.
