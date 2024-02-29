WORK HAS begun on a former much-loved store in Newport city centre.
Shaws the Drapers, which sold curtains and home goods, sadly closed stores across the UK after entering liquidation in December 2022. The family run store was more than 100 years old.
The department store, which was founded in South Wales in 1912, had 28 stores across Wales and England listed on its website – with 15 in Wales and 13 in the south-west of England and the West Midlands.
Days before the company went into liquidation staff at the Newport Shaws store told the Argus that they were concerned for the future of the company as stock was sold off at bargain prices, leaving the shelves bare.
Now over a year later work has begun on the store with external painting and inside fitting out work underway.
It is believed the store on Commercial Street is set to become a PDSA Charity Shop and is due to open in March 2024.
Speaking to the Argus Ian Dore said: “I had it confirmed with the workmen yesterday that it will become a PDSA Charity Shop, a charity for pets in need.
“Funny as some years ago just two doors down were the original shop next door to the Red Cross shop. So, it was Shaws, Red Cross and PDSA.
“People love a draper. Unfortunately like a dress shop buying one towel or one dress a year does not keep it open.”
Items sold at PDSA helps fund pet hospital keeps pets ‘free from pain and suffering.’
