Brown Bear Coffee House, found in The Parade at the Cwmbran Centre, recently announced that they had been named Welsh Coffee Shop of the Year for 2023.

The shop, run by husband-and-wife partnership Adam and Donna Brown, along with his parents Simon and Sarah Brown, has been open to the public since May 2019, and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

According to a post shared on the coffee shop’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, February 27, the team accepted the award in December 2023.

Brown Bear Coffee House had already been shortlisted for the Prestige Wales Awards in summer of 2023, and had received a visit from a judging panel.

The judges called Brown Bear "a familial haven" with "exceptional coffee blends and genuine hospitality".

The team have said it was “a surprise” to find out they had won the award and were “so proud” to have been recognised for their dedication and hard work.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the Brown Bear team posted: “WELSH COFFEE SHOP OF THE YEAR 2023!

“So proud of the whole team for this win. We accepted this award in December 2023. We knew we were shortlisted for The Prestige Wales Awards in the summer 2023 and then a judging panel had visited us and to our surprise we actually won!

“Thank you to our whole team and loyal customers for your continued support. We strive to provide the very best service and continue to adapt and change in these trying times.”

Owners Adam and Donna Brown added: "We are both honoured and humbled by this wonderful award and it is one which was completely unexpected but very, very welcome.

"It would not have been possible to win this award without the incredible dedication and hard work of our team who are without doubt the best people that we have ever had the pleasure of working with.

"And finally the biggest thanks of all goes to our wonderful customers who have been incredibly loyal and very supportive, words cannot really express how grateful we are to each and every one of you."

Brown Bear Coffee House is seemingly very popular with the people of Cwmbran and surrounding areas, with dozens commenting on the post to share their congratulations.

One customer called them “the best around”, while another said: “Well done everyone Brown Bear's Coffee House - you all work so hard and do an amazing job looking after your customers. Huge congratulations guys."

A spokesperson from LCP, owners of the Cwmbran Centre, said: "We are absolutely thrilled for Brown Bears Coffee House.

"The whole team really deserve this award. The Cwmbran Centre saw a 1.16m increase in visitor number last year and it’s because of businesses like this that go above and beyond for their customers and their staff.”

Brown Bear Coffee House offers a range of products, including ice cream, smoothies, waffles and crepes, alongside popular comfort menu items.

They are open at The Parade in the Cwmbran Centre 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday, Saturday 8am to 4.30pm and Sunday 9.30am to 3.30pm.