From March 21 until June 2024, travellers will be able to try out the electric vehicle on a FlixBus route between London, Bristol and Newport.

The zero-emissions electric vehicle will be trialled as a pilot project for three months on FlixBus’ long-distance coach network with operator partner Newport Transport.

Managing director of FlixBus UK, Andreas Schorling, said: “This is a huge step forward for the UK coach sector, transforming the already low-carbon mode of transport to zero-emission at the tailpipe through innovative technology.

“As the first electric long-distance coach service in England and Wales, we’re sending a powerful message about our continued commitment to bring even more sustainable travel options for the public, and our determination to drive forward the change needed to reduce the impact on the climate.”

With ticket prices starting from £2.99, the 46-seat vehicle includes a toilet, USB charging points and free wi-fi for all customers as standard on FlixBus services, as well as being PSVAR compliant, supporting travel for passengers in wheelchairs.

The vehicle will save 352kg of carbon emissions per day driven on this route compared to the average diesel-fuelled coach, as well as improve air quality. This equals a reduction of more than 21 tonnes of CO2 over the course of the pilot.

If the pilot were to run daily for a full year, this would equate to over 126 tonnes of CO2 saved, and if the coach could remove as many as 17,950 car journeys from the road.