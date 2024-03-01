KATIE LEWIS, 48, of Centurion Gate, Caerleon, Newport must pay £584 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the B4596 Caerleon Road on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

EMMA LOUISE THOMAS, 43, of Hawkes Ridge, Ty Canol, Cwmbran must pay £542 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KURT FRANKLIN, 57, of Bronllys Place, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Manor Road on February 5.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MUHAMMED BILLAL MIAH HANNAN, 23, of Ashford Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMANTHA JANE THOMAS, 32, of Heol Senni, Bettws, Newport must pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYLE SHORT, 31, of Snowdon Close, Risca must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT LUCZAK, 40, of Commercial Street, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A472/A467 Newbridge roundabout on July 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DARRIAN SUMMERS, 29, of Vale Mews, Gear Vale, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALWAN SALAMAN, 49, of Gold Tops, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANNMARIE SPAVIN, 36, of Puddlers Row, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALAN WRIGHT, 61, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZALAN KHAN, 38, of Sarn Place, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CATHERINE SELLWOOD, 58, of Alicia Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID NORMAN, 74, of Nantyfelin, Draethen, Caerphilly must pay £325 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas on July 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEWIS GARETH BESSELL, 32, of Poplar Place, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN GARY EDWARDS, 35, of Pant View, Nantyglo was fined £40 after he admitted failing to comply with a community order.

DAMON RANDS, 53, of Mons Close, Newport must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHAUN ANDREW SEIVWRIGHT, 63, of Alice Street, Newport must pay £305 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WENDY EVA WELSH, 61, of School Street, Llanbradach Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas on July 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK ALFRED CARROLL, 60, of Lower Wyndham Terrace, Pontymister, Risca must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL PHILLIP FROST, 62, of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.