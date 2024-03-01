Headquartered in the cellars of the Grade-I listed Hensol Castle, it is the only UK craft distillery of its kind.

The cocktail was invented by the master distiller of Hensol Castle Distillery with 50ml of Hensol Castle's signature Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus Gin, recently awarded Best in Country (Wales) and a Gold at the World Gin Awards.

Furthermore, Candy Floss Monin syrup (25ml), and the same measure of lemon juice are added with soda and garnished with 2 Luxardo Maraschino cherries and some cherry jar juice.

Master distiller Dai Wakely said: "We are absolutely delighted to unveil the Cwtch Collins as our exclusive cocktail.

"Crafted with our award-winning Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus Gin, this cocktail is a true testament to our dedication to innovation and quality.

"The blend of fruity sweetness from the gin, balanced with the Candy Floss Monin syrup and zesty lemon juice, creates a refreshing and unforgettable taste experience."

Apart from producing a unique drinking experience, the distillery also hosts a gin school, a novel visitor experience and a state-of-the-art contract bottling plant.