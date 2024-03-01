Young people in Torfaen will be able to have their say on matters important to them after the county's youth forum was re-launched.
The group now features 17 individuals from six local secondary schools.
The first meeting, held in Torfaen Council's chamber, focused on team building exercises, nominating leaders, and designing a new logo.
Stephen Vickers, chief executive, invited the youths to partake in the council's decision-making process. He said: "Like all local authorities, we're facing some difficult challenges.
"I want to increase the diversity of people who get to have a say in the decisions we make, and young people are a critical voice."
Participating students, including the head girl and boy from Croesyceiliog School, expressed their excitement about joining the forum.
They will meet once a month and this initiative forms part of a wider Torfaen Youth Alliance due to launch this year.
The goal of this alliance is to bring representatives from all young people's organisations across the borough together.
